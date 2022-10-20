Hanging on to warm weather for now!

High pressure is beginning to break down but we will hold on to warm temps until the weekend.

The cold front is coming in a little earlier and packing colder air. Winds pick up on Friday through Saturday with dusty conditions expected.

The front hits late afternoon on Saturday for northern Utah. This will bring rain, but snow levels look to drop to the valleys, for a brief period of time.

Snow accumulations for the mountains will be anywhere from 6-18 inches. Cooler temps are expected for next week.

Salt Lake City

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50.

Friday: Sunny & breezy . Highs: Upper 70s.

St. George

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s

Thursday Night: A few clouds. Lows: Upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s