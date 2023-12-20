Haze clearing out a bit, still a chance of a white Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY — Mostly cloudy the next several days with a little haze.

A small storm arrives over the weekend, giving us a little hope for snow cover right before Christmas.

Travel will be impacted for those traveling before the Holiday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40's the next three days, then mid to upper 30's for Christmas.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hazy. Highs: Near 49.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy & hazy. Lows: Near 33.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs: Near 64.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

