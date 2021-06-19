Heat hanging on

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS for Southern Utah and HEAT ADVISORIES for the north. Afternoon highs near record breaking for Saturday. There is a chance for some isolated thunderstorm for Central through Southern Utah. These thunderstorms could produce lightning and gusty winds. RED FLAG WARNINGS remain in effect.
Salt Lake City
Saturday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Near 100.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Sunday: Sunny and slightly cooler. Highs: Near 95.
St. George
Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs: Near 110.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.
Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 110.