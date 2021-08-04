Heat & smoke are back in the beehive state

For your Wednesday, Mother Nature is turning up the heat outside. It's going to be dry and warm with hazy sunshine across the beehive state. This is because smoke is pouring into Utah from the wildfires burning out West.

A dry cold front will slide into the state Thursday night into Friday.

Ahead of the front, it turns gusty along the Wasatch Front and in our Western deserts Thursday afternoon. This will help scour some of that smoke. It's also going to be baking hot Thursday, as Salt Lake City flirts with the triple digits. This is going to be the hottest day of the week.

Behind the front, cooler air spills into Utah Friday. It'll be about 10 degrees cooler along the Wasatch Front, as we hover in the upper 80s.