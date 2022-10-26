Here comes another cold front!

The next front moving through Northern Utah today with some changes on tap for the afternoon. Mainly seeing rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains.

Potential 5-10 inches for the mountains. Lake effect snow is a possibility for Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys tonight.

Hard Freeze Warning will be in place for the Wasatch Front tonight with overnight lows dropping to below freezing temps. Warmer and dry weather is expected for the rest of the week

Salt Lake City

Wednesday: Afternoon rain. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Rain/snow-chilly. Lows: Near 30.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs: Near 50.

St. George

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s

Wednesday Night: A few clouds. Lows: Low 40s.

Thursday: Sunny and cooler. Highs: Low 60s