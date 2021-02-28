Here comes Spring

Expect a chilly Sunday with afternoon highs 10 degrees below normal. High pressure will build in for the week, as temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s for the Wasatch Front. A weak storm will hit Southern Utah on Wednesday with some rain showers through Thursday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy and colder. Highs: Upper 30s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 20s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs: Mid 40s.