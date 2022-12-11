HERE WE GO AGAIN!

Our next front hits Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. The storm will start off in Northern Utah and quickly move through Central and Southern Utah by Monday evening. This storm will bring a mixture of rain and snow to the valleys. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in place for the valleys with 2-6" in accumulations. The mountains will be looking at 12-24" with a WINTER STORM WARNING which will involve most mountains locations throughout the state. This will cause hazardous road conditions for the state Monday morning.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Afternoon rain. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday Night: Rain and snow. Lows: Low 30s.

Monday: Snow showers. Highs: Upper 30s.

St. George

Sunday: Afternoon rain. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday Night: Rain/snow mix Lows: Near 30.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 40s.