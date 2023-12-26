High pressure builds making for a hazy last week of 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — High pressure dominates the weather through this week, and although it will be partly to mostly cloudy at times, we will see more haze each day of the week. Highs will be in the mid 30's to low 40's and lows in the 20's (Seasonal for this time of the year. The average high is 37 and the average low is 24).

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 35.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy & hazy. Lows: Near 24.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny then mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 51.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 29.

