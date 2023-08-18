Watch Now
Hot again Friday with widely scattered thunderstorms over much of Utah

Hot again Friday with monsoonal moisture threatening to trigger flash floods in parts of Utah.
Posted at 8:19 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 10:19:54-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday is going to be another active weather day in Utah.

Widely scattered thunderstorms across central, eastern, and southern Utah.

The Wasatch Front will see some clouds Friday but the thunderstorms mainly stay south of Utah county.

Flash flooding will be a high probability as the monsoon flow continues through the weekend.

A better chance for scattered thunderstorms for both northern and southern Utah through the weekend.

Saturday: More rain and thunderstorms. Highs: Near 90.

Salt Lake City

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated t-storm. Highs: Near 96.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday. Partly cloudy with 40% of afternoon thunderstorms Highs: Near 90.

St. George

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Saturday: More rain and thunderstorms. Highs: Near 90.

