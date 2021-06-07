Watch
Hot and breezy with Red Flag Warnings across most of Utah

Hot again this week and Red Flag Warnings across most of Utah.
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jun 07, 2021
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jun 07, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Hot, dry and increasingly breezy conditions will lead to high fire danger for the next few days. A strong, but dry cold front will bring cooler weather on Thursday. It won't last long; temperatures will climb well above average again by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. SW winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s.

