Hot and windy today; Cooler weather is on the way

Some relief from record heat in the forecast, but no rain.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 09:05:31-04

Hot, dry, and windy conditions will lead to high fire danger again today. Areas of blowing dust are possible this afternoon & evening. A mostly dry cold front will move in tomorrow and bring a slight chance of dry lightning along the Utah/Idaho border. The front will slide south across the state with much cooler air moving in behind it. The break from the heat won't last long! Temperatures will climb near record territory again by the end of the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & windy. South winds 15-25 mph, possibly stronger in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & cooler. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. SE winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Mid 60s.

