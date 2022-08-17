Hot day in the north, stormy in the south

It's going to be a hot day today.

High pressure is dominating the weather pattern today - keeping things hot and dry in northern Utah.

Showers kept things cool in Southern Utah yesterday but have died down today.

Potential rain may hit Southern and Central Utah this afternoon and flash floods potential is still elevated.

Temperatures in Salt Lake City may hit 99 degrees today. Southern Utah temperatures are expected to reach 98 today.

End of the week in northern Utah may bring more monsoonal moisture and a slight cool down.