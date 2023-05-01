Hot, hot, hot to end April

A high-pressure cooker in place with afternoon highs approaching record breaking for Sunday. We will hang on to the heat through Wednesday before a cool front sweeps in and dropping temperatures down to more seasonal norms. With these high temperatures, Flood Watches will be in place for flood prone rivers across northern Utah. That cool front will also bring a chance of some rain for Thursday through Saturday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 50s.

Monday. Sunny and warmer. Highs: Upper 90s.