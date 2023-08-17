Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Hot Thursday but increasing threat of thunderstorms across Utah

Another hot day on Thursday but cooler temperatures and heavy rain moving into Utah.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 10:11:05-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoon moisture continues to stream in across the state.

Isolated thunderstorms for northern Utah on Thursday.

A better chance for scattered thunderstorms for the weekend with heavy rain expected for southern Utah.

Salt Lake City

Thursday: Partly cloudy with 30% isolated t-storm. Highs: Near 97.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

Friday. Partly cloudy with 20% of isolated t-storm Highs: Mid 90s.

St. George

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorm. Highs: Near 100.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 90s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere