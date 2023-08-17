Hot Thursday but increasing threat of thunderstorms across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoon moisture continues to stream in across the state.
Isolated thunderstorms for northern Utah on Thursday.
A better chance for scattered thunderstorms for the weekend with heavy rain expected for southern Utah.
Salt Lake City
Thursday: Partly cloudy with 30% isolated t-storm. Highs: Near 97.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.
Friday. Partly cloudy with 20% of isolated t-storm Highs: Mid 90s.
St. George
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorm. Highs: Near 100.
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 90s.