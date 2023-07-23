Hot weekend continues

High pressure still bringing the heat with a possibility of warmer temperatures today. Relief in sight as a monsoonal flow develops for Monday bringing some clouds and a chance for isolated showers Monday and Tuesday. This additional moisture will bring a better chance of flash flooding for central and southern Utah for the first half of the week. A slight temperature drop through the middle of the week with triple digits returning by the end of the week.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 106.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy Lows: Near 80.

Monday. Partly cloudy with an isolated shower Highs: Near 102.