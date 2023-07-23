Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Hot weekend continues

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 18:01:45-04

High pressure still bringing the heat with a possibility of warmer temperatures today. Relief in sight as a monsoonal flow develops for Monday bringing some clouds and a chance for isolated showers Monday and Tuesday. This additional moisture will bring a better chance of flash flooding for central and southern Utah for the first half of the week. A slight temperature drop through the middle of the week with triple digits returning by the end of the week.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 106.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy Lows: Near 80.
Monday. Partly cloudy with an isolated shower Highs: Near 102.

St. George
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 110.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 80.
Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated shower. Highs: Near 105.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere