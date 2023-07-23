Hot weekend continues

High pressure still bringing the heat with a possibility of warmer temperatures today. Relief in sight as a monsoonal flow develops for Monday bringing some clouds and a chance for isolated showers Monday and Tuesday. This additional moisture will bring a better chance of flash flooding for central and southern Utah for the first half of the week. A slight temperature drop through the middle of the week with triple digits returning by the end of the week.
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 106.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy Lows: Near 80.
Monday. Partly cloudy with an isolated shower Highs: Near 102.
St. George
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 110.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 80.
Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated shower. Highs: Near 105.