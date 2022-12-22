Icy, cold as storm moves through, but another one on the way

SALT LAKE CITY — The northern part of Utah will remain cold and icy on Thursday as a storm moves through, although wind chill conditions will remain a concern for some portions of the state.

A Wind Chill Warning and Heavy Wind Warning remains in effect for eastern Utah until 11 a.m.

High winds reaching over 100 miles per hour were measured over night, including a 116 miles per hour reading along the Little Cottonwood ridgeline.

Temperatures will remain cold with the highs staying in the 20s for most of the day. Partly cloudy skies will be overhead as one storm finishes its run and another one prepares to move in.

The new storm is forecast to break up before bringing only a slight chance of showers on Thursday night.

Southern Utah will stay warmer in the 50s through the rest of the week and into the Christmas weekend, while northern Utah will start to warm up on Saturday, with a high of 45 degrees expected on Sunday.