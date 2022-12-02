Intense winter storm clears out by afternoon

After a night of howling winds, a fast-moving, intense winter storm will bring bursts of heavy snow to most of Utah for the Friday morning commute.

Snow will wrap up quickly around daybreak, but UDOT is urging folks to stay off the roads to get things cleaned up.

It is going to be a rough morning on the roads.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 11 am. This includes all of our mountains and the Wasatch Front.

Heavy snow is possible this morning and blowing snow will make it tough to see.

Snow wraps up by midday and the sunshine is back. It's going to look pretty outside, but it'll feel a lot colder!

We only reach the low to mid 30s across the Wasatch Front. Another storm is on track later this weekend.

We get a brief break Saturday with rain and snow moving on Sunday. Some lingering snow sticks around Monday morning.