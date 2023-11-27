Watch Now
Inversions will be the weather story of the week

Posted at 5:28 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 19:28:05-05

High pressure settles into Utah for a few days along with very cold air. This will lead to poor mixing and worsening inversion conditions. Mid-week features some chance at clearing the air a little but the next chance for moisture is around Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY
Sunday Night:  Partly cloudy with haze. Lows in the lower 20’s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with haze. Highs around 37.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20’s.
Tuesday:  Partly cloudy with haze. Highs around 40.
Tuesday Night:  Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20’s.
Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with some haze. Highs around 40.

ST. GEORGE
Sunday Night:  Mostly clear. Lows around 27.
Monday: Sunny. Highs near 50.
Monday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 20’s.
Tuesday:  Sunny. Highs near 50.
Tuesday Night:  Clear. Lows in the upper 20’s.
Wednesday:  Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50’s.

