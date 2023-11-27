Inversions will be the weather story of the week

High pressure settles into Utah for a few days along with very cold air. This will lead to poor mixing and worsening inversion conditions. Mid-week features some chance at clearing the air a little but the next chance for moisture is around Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with haze. Lows in the lower 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with haze. Highs around 37.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with haze. Highs around 40.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some haze. Highs around 40.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 27.

Monday: Sunny. Highs near 50.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 20’s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs near 50.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50’s.