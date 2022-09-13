Watch Now
It's finally starting to feel like fall - here comes the rain!

Posted at 5:54 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 08:33:30-04

We have some good changes, and they all start today. The smoke has scoured out of the state as it turns cooler and wetter for your Tuesday.

On-and-off showers and thunderstorms will develop, bringing much-needed rain to all of Utah.

This rain will become more widespread this afternoon. The greatest threats are heavy rain and gusty, erratic winds.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Southwest UT, Central Mountains, the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 and the Uintas.

It will also feel a lot cooler as temperatures drop to the upper 70s to low 80 across the Wasatch Front.

This is about 10-15 degrees cooler than it felt Monday. Keep the umbrella handy because the wet, rainy weather sticks around for the rest of your work week!

