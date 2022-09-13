It's finally starting to feel like fall - here comes the rain!

We have some good changes, and they all start today. The smoke has scoured out of the state as it turns cooler and wetter for your Tuesday.

On-and-off showers and thunderstorms will develop, bringing much-needed rain to all of Utah.

This rain will become more widespread this afternoon. The greatest threats are heavy rain and gusty, erratic winds.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Southwest UT, Central Mountains, the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 and the Uintas.

It will also feel a lot cooler as temperatures drop to the upper 70s to low 80 across the Wasatch Front.

This is about 10-15 degrees cooler than it felt Monday. Keep the umbrella handy because the wet, rainy weather sticks around for the rest of your work week!