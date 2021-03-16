It's still winter...and it looks like it!

A storm system will continue to impact mainly central and southern Utah through today with more accumulating snow. Valley rain and mountain snow showers across the north are most likely in the morning. Most precipitation will taper off by this evening as the storm pulls away. Warmer and drier conditions will follow for Wednesday into Friday before the next storm system arrives for the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Rain is most likely early in the morning, with a slight chance of more showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Rain & snow showers likely in the morning, then drying out in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.