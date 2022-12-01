Kicking off December with warmer and windy weather

We are kicking off December with a cloudy, warmer, breezy day across the Beehive state, but we get another dose of winter weather in the next 24 hours!

Temperatures climb to the upper 40s in our Northern Valleys with winds getting stronger this afternoon. A Wind Advisory will go in effect at noon lasting until tonight with winds out of the south 25-35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

It's going to be a blustery day!

By tonight, a strong cold front sweeps through with snow developing after midnight. You can expect bands of moderate to heavy snow for the Friday morning commute. It's going to be a rough drive all morning long.

Strong winds could also lead to blowing snow. Snow heads down into Central and Southern Utah Friday morning too. Give yourself plenty of extra time as you head out.

It's going to be a dicey drive.

If you're heading down to Las Vegas for the PAC-12 Championship game, your best bet is to leave Thursday before the storm.

I-15 from the Southern Idaho border down to Cedar City will be a tough one.

The snow tapers off later Friday afternoon. Another storm is on tap for later in the weekend.