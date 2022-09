SALT LAKE CITY — High pressure dominates the weather pattern through the first half of the week. A weak front will move in on Wednesday bringing some scattered rain showers and slightly cooler temperatures.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.