As the flow turns to the southwest, expect winds to increase and temperatures to be on the rise. Conditions stay dry until Wednesday as the next storm hits, bringing a good chance for rain across the state.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Upper 80s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 60s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Low 90s.