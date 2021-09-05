Labor Day weekend forecast

High pressure building in, allowing for clear skies and warmer temperatures. Northern Utah will still experience unhealthy air quality through the weekend. Otherwise, expect no rain for the weekend with conditions remaining dry for the next several days.
Salt Lake City
Saturday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Mid 80s.
Saturday Night: Smoke. Lows: Near 60.
Sunday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Near 90
St. George
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 98.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 102.