Labor Day weekend forecast

Meteorologist Adam Carroll fills in this weekend with your latest forecast.
Posted at 10:52 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 00:53:06-04

High pressure building in, allowing for clear skies and warmer temperatures. Northern Utah will still experience unhealthy air quality through the weekend. Otherwise, expect no rain for the weekend with conditions remaining dry for the next several days.

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Mid 80s.
Saturday Night: Smoke. Lows: Near 60.
Sunday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Near 90

St. George
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 98.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 102.

