Layer on the sunscreen today!

The heat is back on with temperatures rising across the state. Temps return to the 90s for the Wasatch Front today with afternoon highs flirting with triple digits for tomorrow and Thursday. A cool down is expected for the weekend with afternoon highs going back down to seasonal averages.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear: Low: Upper 60s.

Tuesday. Sunny. Highs:Upper 90s.

