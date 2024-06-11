Layer on the sunscreen today!

Watch Now
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jun 11, 2024

The heat is back on with temperatures rising across the state. Temps return to the 90s for the Wasatch Front today with afternoon highs flirting with triple digits for tomorrow and Thursday. A cool down is expected for the weekend with afternoon highs going back down to seasonal averages.

Salt Lake City
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
Monday Night: Mostly clear: Low: Upper 60s.
Tuesday. Sunny. Highs:Upper 90s.

St. George
Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 103.
Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 70s.
Tuesday: Sunny Highs: Near 105.

