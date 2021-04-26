Lots of April showers!

A cold spring storm will move across the area today, bringing widespread rain and heavy snow at times in the mountains. Strong winds will develop across parts of southern and eastern Utah, making travel difficult. It's dry enough for high fire danger in those areas. Showers will taper off tomorrow. Warm and dry weather is expected later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Rainy & cooler along with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. SW winds 10-20 mph shifting to NW in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 40s.

Monday Night: Rain in the evening, then a rain/snow mix after midnight. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Rain. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 60s.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. Lows: Upper 40s.

