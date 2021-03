Patchy fog stretching from SW Utah into SW Wyoming will thin out by mid-morning. High pressure building over the area will bring warmer, dry weather through Friday. The next storm system is expected to arrive by the end of the week and bring colder, wet weather to the north.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.