Mandatory air action days still in effect; still a chance of a white Christmas in parts of Utah

Posted at 8:16 AM, Dec 21, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Partly cloudy Thursday with some valley haze and moderate air quality. Thursday and Friday are mandatory yellow air quality days. Highs will be in the mid to upper-40s in the valley and up to the low and mid-50s on the Benches. A small storm will bring much cleaner air and a few rain and snow showers Saturday into early Sunday. It won't bring much in the way of accumulation for a white for Christmas, except on the Benches and in the mountains. Turning cooler, with highs in the 30s over the Weekend and Christmas Day.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Still haze in the valleys. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 35.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 63.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 42.

