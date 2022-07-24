Monsoon moisture on the move

As upper-level moisture increases across the state so do the chance for rain and thunderstorms.

A higher probability for central and southern Utah with concerns for flash flooding today. The southern end of the Wasatch Front will see about a 50% chance for rain and a possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today. The moisture moves away from northern Utah as temperatures will climb back closer to triple digits throughout the week.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly cloudy 30% chance of rain. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

St. George

Sunday: Scattered showers. Highs: Near 100.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs: Upper 90s.