Monsoon storms moving into Utah

We're getting ready for a stormy holiday weekend for the unofficial end to summer! This means Utah will get a taste of fall!

Showers and storms will fire up across the Beehive state for your Friday. These storms could be strong to severe. The threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds and even hail.

It will be mostly cloudy and windy in the low to mid-80s across the Wasatch Front. Strong winds will stick around for most of the day in the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele Valley and South-Central Utah.

It'll be stormy and soggy for most of the day down in St. George where heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

If you're headed out for the holiday weekend, it's important to be flexible with your plans! The potential for flash flooding in our state parks and recreation areas will be high this weekend. You'll want to stay out of the slot canyons in these conditions. A Flood Watch is in effect for Southwest and South Central Utah.

It'll stay unsettled through Monday.

A cooler storm drops in from the Pacific on Sunday. This is when the focus is on Northern Utah. Rain lingers into Monday, which is also when it'll feel a lot cooler. Temperatures only climb into the upper 60s and low 70s, which is 10 to 15 degrees below normal!