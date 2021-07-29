Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Monsoonal moisture still in place; Flash flood threat continues

Posted at 6:22 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 08:34:35-04

A monsoonal moisture surge will remain across the area through the weekend. This will bring an extended period of thunderstorm chances with a heavy rain threat, along with temperatures trending slightly below normal.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms after midnight. Low: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers &
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 101.

Thursday Night: A 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the evening, with just a slight chance after midnight. Lows: Mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere