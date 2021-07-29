Monsoonal moisture still in place; Flash flood threat continues

A monsoonal moisture surge will remain across the area through the weekend. This will bring an extended period of thunderstorm chances with a heavy rain threat, along with temperatures trending slightly below normal.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms after midnight. Low: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers &

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 101.

Thursday Night: A 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the evening, with just a slight chance after midnight. Lows: Mid 70s.