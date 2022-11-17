More cold and dry weather!

Today will have cold and dry conditions again with temps well below average.

Clouds increase across Northern Utah late today and it becomes cloudy overnight.

A mostly dry cold front will move through overnight.

Chance of very light snow tonight in the far north and over the Uinta Mountains, otherwise we stay dry.

Even colder behind the front tomorrow, but not into record territory.

A front moves south across state tomorrow and gusty canyon winds will make their move in SW Utah on Friday.

Very cold start to the weekend, but gradually warming up several degrees by early next week.

Dry weather pattern breaks down early next week.

Weak storm could move through and bring a chance of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.