More rain and windy conditions bring a taste of fall across Utah

We have another stormy day ahead of us, so make sure to pack the umbrella!

Utah will continue to see the impacts of former Tropical Storm Kay as deep moisture is in place statewide.

There's a lull in the rain in Northern Utah at the start of the day, but showers and storms will ramp back up this afternoon. They will be on-and-off for your afternoon.

Once again, these storms could bring heavy rain and gusty, erratic winds.

A Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Wednesday night. This includes lower Washington County, Central Utah and the Uintas.

The Tooele Valley has also been added to the watch because of flooding concerns near the Jacobs City burn scar.

By Thursday and Friday, Southern Utah dries out as storms continue in Northern Utah. More wet weather is expected early next week!