More rain & snow on the way!

Utah will be between storms most of the day. It'll dry out and becoming sunny across Northern Utah, but rain and snow will re-develop across Southern Utah ahead of the next storm this afternoon. Precipitation will become widespread overnight with winter driving conditions possible across Central and Southern Utah tonight and tomorrow. Most snow will be south of Interstate 80, so amounts across the north will likely be light.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Light snow showers early. Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers by afternoon. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Rain. Lows: Upper 30s.