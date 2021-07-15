More thunderstorms and flash flooding expected Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — We're not done with the showers and thunderstorms quite yet.

Flash Flooding is a threat again Thursday in southern Utah.

Things really start to heat up and dry out this weekend.

THURSDAY:

It's going to be warmer with patchy smoke along the Wasatch Front.

Lingering moisture sticks around.

That means thunderstorms and showers will be possible again Thursday afternoon.

Another flash flood Watch goes into effect today for Southern Utah.

This could bring heavy downpours and flash flooding.

Flash flooding is probably once again at many National Parks

Northern Utah: These will mostly be dry, isolated storms. Bigger threat would be microburst winds.

FRIDAY:

Dry air moving in, Lingering showers.

It'll be a bit warmer.

WEEKEND:

Dry and hot!

Back to the triple digits along the Wasatch Front.

We will be well above average by Sunday.

