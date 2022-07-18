More triple-digit heat this week after Sunday’s 107 degree scorcher

SALT LAKE CITY — Sunday was a record-setting day weatherwise – breaking one record and tying the all-time record high of 107 in Salt Lake City.

Another toasty day is in store along the Wasatch Front for Monday, but it won’t be as hot as Sunday

The morning will be quiet with a combination of clouds and sunshine.

It’ll still be in the triple digits this afternoon, but about five degrees cooler than Sunday.

Air quality goes downhill today and back to the orange category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible today.

A slight chance for storms to pop up in northern Utah but the big focus will be central and southern Utah and the northeast part of the state towards the Uintas.

The main threats are heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

Temperatures dip into the upper 90s Tuesday, but triple digit heat is back for the rest of the work week.

It’ll be cooler by the weekend, in the upper 90s.

