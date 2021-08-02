More wet weather for your Monday

After storms ripped through parts of the beehive state this weekend, we have another round of showers and storms this afternoon.

We start off the morning with light rain and drizzle over Northern Utah & Southwest Wyoming. Showers will ramp back up this afternoon and evening, mainly in Northern & Central Utah and Southwest Wyoming. Torrential downpours could lead to flash flooding. It'll feel well below average with temperatures only reaching the mid 80s along the Wasatch Front. We'll peak at 100 in St. George.

The entire state starts drying out tomorrow bringing sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Salt Lake City

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with lingering showers. Lows: Mid to upper 60s.