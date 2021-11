It will be a mostly sunny Black Friday for Utah with clear skies in the south and hazy skies in the north.

Widespread haze will arrive in the north after 11am. The high temperature will be near 47 with calm wind.

Haze will continue through the weekend. It will stay clear and slightly warmer in the southern part of the state.

In St. George the high will be near 60 today.

Watch the full forecast above.