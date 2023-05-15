Mother's Day forecast

More rain and thunderstorms today across the state. Temperatures remain close to seasonal averages. Isolated showers are expected for tomorrow before an extended break from the rain. Temps are on the rise and highs return to the 80s by tomorrow.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and showers. Lows: Upper 50s.

Monday. Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Highs: Near 80.