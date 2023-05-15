Mother's Day forecast

More rain and thunderstorms today across the state. Temperatures remain close to seasonal averages. Isolated showers are expected for tomorrow before an extended break from the rain. Temps are on the rise and highs return to the 80s by tomorrow.
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 70s.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and showers. Lows: Upper 50s.
Monday. Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Highs: Near 80.
St. George
Sunday: Partly cloudy with 20% chance of rain. Highs: Near 90.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.