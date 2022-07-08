No break from the heat; Red Flag Warnings issued

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will feel no break from the heat wave as it's here to stay for a while longer.

Conditions will be dry and breezy across the state, but it will feel even hotter on Friday.

Red Flag Warnings will go into effect for the Wasatch Front and western deserts because of the dry conditions.

It will remain warm and windy through Saturday, with Salt Lake City on track to challenge an all-time record for high temperatures.

Sunday will see a slight "cool down" heading into Monday, but the high temperatures will return on Tuesday.