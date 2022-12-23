No White Christmas, but decent holiday weekend ahead

SALT LAKE CITY — Bing Crosby can still sing the song, but it doesn't look like there will be a "White Christmas" in Utah. However, that doesn't mean the holiday weekend forecast will be a lump of coal in your stocking.

As most of the nation chills while being slammed by a massive storm, the weather in Utah on Friday will remain somewhat calm as a weak storm moves into the northern part of the state. Light snow is possible Friday afternoon, but only in the mountain areas.

Temperatures will stay cold, but a little warmer than recent days with highs in the 30s. Beginning on Sunday, highs will reach the 40s and stay that way through the middle of the week.

Once the holiday weekend passes, a stronger storm is expected to move in on Tuesday with heavy snow chances on Wednesday.