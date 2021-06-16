Watch
Not as hot in the north; still a scorcher across the south

Posted at 5:52 AM, Jun 16, 2021
Hot and dry conditions will continue, with slight cooling over northern Utah today. High pressure centered over Southern Utah will lock in extremely hot weather for the rest of the week. Isolated dry lightning is possible over the central and southern Utah mountains Thursday and Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 113.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.

