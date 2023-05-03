One more day until storms come - enjoy it!

We have one more warm and sunny day before it turns stormy for the rest of the week!

For your Wednesday, it'll feel and look like yesterday. Highs climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s across the Wasatch Front. This is still well above what's normal for the beginning of May.

Temperatures in St. George will remain closer to normal in the low 80s. Flooding is still a concern.

A slow-moving storm moves in from the South Thursday, marking our big transition day.

It'll be rainy, cooler and windy Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon across the Beehive State.

Highs reach the lower 70s, so it'll feel noticeably cooler.

Rounds of showers push through Northern Utah to end the week. There's a chance for scattered showers on Friday, mainly along the higher terrain. The stormy pattern lingers in Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming into the weekend with daytime highs hovering in the mid-60s across the Wasatch Front.