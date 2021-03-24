One storm gone, another on its way

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah finds itself between two storms Wednesday as most of the state will see nice weather before things change again tomorrow.

Winds will be an issue near the canyons, with gusty winds in Davis & Weber Counties diminishing very early this morning.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the canyons of Washington County until noon.

Rain and snow is likely Thursday as a new storm will bring wet weather for the second half of the work week. The valleys will see little or no accumulation, but the mountains may get a few inches of snow.

Everything will get clearer by late Friday, and then warmer and dry weather is forecast for the weekend.

