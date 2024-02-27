One storm is ending; Another is on the way!

Snow will taper off as a fast-moving storm exits the state today. High pressure will bring warmer, dry weather for the second half of the work week. Another strong late winter storm will move in this weekend. SALT LAKE CITY Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy & colder with most snow ending by afternoon. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 30s. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then clear & cold overnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny & breezy. NW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday Night: Clear & colder. Lows: Mid 30s.