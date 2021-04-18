Our next cold front

A pleasant Sunday on tap, with plenty of sunshine and warmer temps. Winds kick in Monday with some stronger gusts across northeastern Utah. The front hits the Wasatch Front through Monday afternoon with some brief showers. Freeze watches in place for extreme Northern Utah for Tuesday morning and temps get below freezing.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

Monday: Afternoon shower with breezy conditions. Highs: Low 60s.