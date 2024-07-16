Partly cloudy skies through Tuesday!

Partly cloudy skies will be the average across the Beehive State today.

There are a few thunderstorms that will pop up over the mountains and nearby valleys, especially in Southern, Central and Eastern Utah. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible along the Wasatch front.

Some microburst winds and just enough rain to mess up a good car wash is possible, but probably not enough to be measurable. However, in the canyons of Southern Utah might be vulnerable to flash flooding.

HIGH TEMPERATURES

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday - 97

Wednesday - 100

Thursday - 96

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday - 106

Wednesday - 108

Thursday - 109