Perfect Thanksgiving weather!

Happy Thanksgiving! We're grateful that Utah will see some gorgeous fall weather, perfect for all the holiday festivities today!

Air quality is still on the poor side in downtown Salt Lake City but overall it should be improving as less people are on the roads today.

Temperatures started out cool Thursday morning, especially in southern Utah. But sunshine will be blanketing the state this afternoon which will warm things up quite nicely.

A ridge of high pressure will bring clear skies to the entire state and keep the weather quiet for the next few days.

Salt Lake City will see a high temperature of 43 degrees today and St. George will hit 57 degrees this afternoon.

Weather will stay relatively the same on Friday and Saturday but a storm rolls in on Monday so soak in the nice weather while you can!