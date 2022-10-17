Perfect weather for a few more days!

If you've been loving the sunny and warm conditions over the last few weeks in Utah, you have a few more days to enjoy it before the weather takes a turn.

Today will be sunny with a high of 75 in Salt Lake City and a high of 82 in St. George.

You might want to grab a light jacket waking up this morning as it will be around 45 to 50 degrees in Northern Utah when you're headed out the door.

Tonight it will be cool and clear in Northern Utah with a low of 49 degrees.

Highs will stay in the 80's all week in Southern Utah and in the mid-70s in Northern Utah.

Things change on Saturday though.

Clouds and wind will move in, bringing colder temperatures to the entire state.

Northern Utah will also see chances for storms.

Utah's Weather Authority is tracking the storm and will bring you the latest updates every day on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com