High pressure building over Utah will keep it dry through Saturday with a steady warming trend. A weak storm system will pass through the area Sunday into Monday. Any showers will likely be confined to the mountains. Temperatures will be cooler by the end of the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.